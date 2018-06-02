Souza (pectoral) will undergo a follow-up MRI on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The MRI should provide more insight into how Souza is progressing from the strained right pectoral, an injury he aggravated May 21 against the Brewers. Souza landed on the 10-day disabled list a day later and has yet to resume baseball activities, but he could be cleared to do so during the upcoming week if the MRI reveals that the outfielder has healed as anticipated.

