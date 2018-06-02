Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Scheduled for examination Monday
Souza (pectoral) will undergo a follow-up MRI on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The MRI should provide more insight into how Souza is progressing from the strained right pectoral, an injury he aggravated May 21 against the Brewers. Souza landed on the 10-day disabled list a day later and has yet to resume baseball activities, but he could be cleared to do so during the upcoming week if the MRI reveals that the outfielder has healed as anticipated.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Still idle with pectoral strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Heads to DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dealing with minor pectoral strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To require MRI on right pectoral•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Removed with possible injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...