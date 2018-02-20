Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sent to Diamondbacks

Souza was traded to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

As a part of the deal, the Rays acquired prospects Nick Solak and Anthony Banda from the Yankees and Diamondbacks, respectively, while Arizona shipped Brandon Drury to New York. The Diamondbacks haven't confirmed what role Souza will play for them in 2018, but he figures to slide right into a starting outfield role over the likes of Yasmany Tomas and Jarrod Dyson. In 148 games for the Rays last season, the 28-year-old hit .239/.351/.459 with 30 homers and 16 stolen bases.