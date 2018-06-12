Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (pectoral) said Souza would begin a throwing program either Tuesday or Wednesday, Justin Toscano of MLB.com reports.

After a follow-up MRI revealed that Souza was recovering as expected from a strained right pectoral, he took batting practice Monday and will now take another step forward in his rehab by playing catch in the outfield. The Diamondbacks have another MRI on tap for Souza next Monday, so if he continues to heal up as expected, he could be cleared for a return to game action at extended spring training or one of Arizona's minor-league affiliates.