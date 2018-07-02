Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to play outfield in rehab game
Souza (pectoral) will enter the lineup in the outfield Monday in his rehab game for Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This marks the first time Souza will man an outfield position in his rehabilitation assignment, an indication the Diamondbacks are comfortable with how he has progressed through his throwing program. Souza has appeared in four rehab games between two affiliate thus far, serving as the designated hitter in each of those contests and going a collective 7-for-16 with three extra-base hits. Look for him to return from the 10-day disabled list within the next few days if he endures no setbacks while playing at least a game or two in the outfield for Reno.
