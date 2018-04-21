Souza (pectoral) will resume throwing Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Souza has yet to make his Diamondbacks debut after straining his pectoral in mid-March. He was able to throw in early April before being shutdown with soreness. He's been hitting in the past week and will resume throwing Sunday. His exact return date is not yet known.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories