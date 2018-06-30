Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
Souza (pectoral) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno on Friday. He served as the designated hitter for Reno in its 4-2 loss to Tacoma, finishing 2-for-4 with a stolen base.
Souza was making his third appearance overall during the rehab assignment, with his previous two outings coming at High-A Visalia earlier this week. The Diamondbacks aren't yet willing to clear Souza to play the outfield, but that could happen soon with the 29-year-old having recently resumed throwing. He played catch from approximately 120-to-130 feet prior to Friday's rehab game, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.
