Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sits out Friday
Souza is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros.
The Diamondbacks appear to be easing Souza into action after he returned from the disabled list Thursday. In his season debut, the outfielder went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Jarrod Dyson will replace him in right field for the evening.
