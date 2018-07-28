Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sitting Saturday
Souza is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
The righty-hitting Souza, who is hitting .295/.377/.475 with one home run and one steal in 61 at-bats this month, will get a breather against righty Tyson Ross. Jon Jay gets the start in right field while leading off.
