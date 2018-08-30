Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Slaps fourth homer
Souza went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Souza smacked a solo shot to lead off the third inning, then plated an insurance run on a two-bagger in the next frame in the 3-1 win. The 29-year-old's season has been marred by injury as he's played in just 52 games, but his .719 OPS sits almost a full 100 points below the .810 number he posted in last year's breakout campaign with the Rays.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Sunday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....