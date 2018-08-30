Souza went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Souza smacked a solo shot to lead off the third inning, then plated an insurance run on a two-bagger in the next frame in the 3-1 win. The 29-year-old's season has been marred by injury as he's played in just 52 games, but his .719 OPS sits almost a full 100 points below the .810 number he posted in last year's breakout campaign with the Rays.