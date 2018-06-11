Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Slated for follow-up MRI
Souza (pectoral) is scheduled to undergo a follow-up MRI on Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
If Souza's scans reveal that his strained right pectoral muscle has healed as expected, he could be cleared to resume a throwing program at some point this week. After being shut down in mid-May, Souza has since resumed facing pitching in live batting practice, but taking part in throwing exercises would provide a better barometer of his health.
