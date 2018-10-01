Souza (back) supplied a pinch-hit solo home run in his lone plate appearance during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 10 innings.

Souza didn't make any further starts for the Diamondbacks after experiencing back spasms in a Sept. 23 contest against the Rockies, but he came off the bench in two games, suggesting he won't be hindered by the issue heading into the offseason. The outfielder wrapped up an injury marred campaign with a meager .678 OPS -- his lowest mark since his debut season of 2014 -- and managed only five home runs across 272 plate appearances. Since Souza remains under club control for two more years, he'll likely have a fairly clear path to a full-time role in 2019, especially with fellow outfielder A.J. Pollock headed for free agency this winter.