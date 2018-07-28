Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Stays hot with two RBI
Souza went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 win over the Padres on Friday.
Souza came through with the biggest hit of the night for Arizona, with his two-run double keying the team's six-run rally in the top of the third inning. The outfielder has been the club's top offensive contributor thus far in the second half, posting a .950 OPS while starting seven of Arizona's eight contests.
