Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Stays out Sunday
Souza (back) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Souza has been out of action all week due to lower back spasms, and it doesn't seem like the issue has improved heading into Sunday's contest. He'll finish the season with a lowly .660 OPS, his worst mark since his brief time in the majors in 2014. Socrates Brito will replace him in right field for the afternoon.
