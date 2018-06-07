Souza underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed he's still dealing with some swelling in his right pectoral area, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Souza had been hopeful that doctors would clear him to resume baseball activities after the reevaluation, but it appears the outfielder will be idle for a little longer while he waits for the pain in his upper body to subside. The 29-year-old has been sidelined for more than two weeks due to the setback and remains without a clear timetable for a return. With Souza's return date up in the air and A.J. Pollock (thumb) appearing unlikely to come off the disabled list until late June at the earliest, the Diamondbacks addressed their dwindling outfield depth Wednesday by acquiring veteran Jon Jay via trade from the Royals.