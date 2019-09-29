Souza (knee) took batting practice on the field Saturday for the first time since spring training, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Souza suffered a gruesome injury during Arizona's penultimate spring training game when he tore his ACL and LCL along with partial tears of his PCL and posterior lateral capsule. Souza was pleased that he was able to take batting practice and expressed that feeling on twitter, telling all "2020 I'm coming for ya!"