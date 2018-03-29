Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Takes dry swings Thursday

Souza (pectoral) took dry swings Thursday and is set to resume hitting in the near future, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

This is a good sign for Souza, who officially landed on the disabled list earlier in the week after suffering a pectoral injury March 21. The week off has allowed him to progress to dry swings, which means that he'll be ready to start hitting in the coming days. Still, Souza's timetable for a return is set for May until further notice.