Souza went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, a run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Souza slashed a double -- his sixth of the year -- off Kyle Hendricks in the fifth inning to drive in Paul Goldschmidt. It was Souza's second three-hit performance in his last three games, bringing his batting line to .242/.330/.363 on the season. After hitting .163 with zero home runs and one RBI in 14 games in May, and missing all of June with a pectoral injury, Souza is hitting .313 with one home run and nine RBI in 13 games in July.