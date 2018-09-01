Souza went 2-for-4 with a run scored Friday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Souza has served as Arizona's leadoff hitter for each of the past three games, delivering two hits in all of those contests. The 29-year-old should stick in the table-setting role so long as he remains productive, thereby enhancing his run-scoring potential.

