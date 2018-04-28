Souza (pectoral) has been regularly throwing from 70 feet in his rehab, Elliott Smith of MLB.com reports.

Souza was cleared to resume throwing last weekend and hasn't experienced any setbacks while doing so, but it appears the Diamondbacks are content to proceed slowly with the outfielder, who has been sidelined since spring training with a strained right pectoral muscle. He'll still need to build up his throwing distance and resume taking regular batting practice before the Diamondbacks send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment, likely at some point in May.