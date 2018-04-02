Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Throws out to 90 feet
Souza (pectoral) threw out to 90 feet Monday without much limitation, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Souza was also able to take swings in the cage, marking another important step in his recovery from a pectoral strain he suffered near the end of spring training. While the 28-year-old is making solid progress, his return timetable remains set for May until further notice. Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings should continue to split time in right field until Souza is healthy.
