Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To play outfield during rehab
Souza (pectoral) will take the field defensively during Monday's minor-league rehab outing, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This marks the first time Souza will man an outfield position in his rehabilitation assignment. During Saturday's game as a DH with Triple-A Reno, he went 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBI. Look for him to return to Arizona in the coming days if all goes according to plan Monday night.
