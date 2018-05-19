Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To require MRI on right pectoral
Souza was forced to leave Friday's game with right pectoral discomfort and will undergo an MRI, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
A strain in the same right pectoral kept Souza out of action from March 21 through May 4. Souza indicated he didn't think this was as bad as the first injury, but it's still worrying that the issue is flaring up merely two weeks after his return to action. The Diamondbacks will likely delay a decision on whether or not he will go on the disabled list until the results of Saturday's MRI come back.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Removed with possible injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Records two hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Notches stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Records two hits Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sits out Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart