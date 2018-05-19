Souza was forced to leave Friday's game with right pectoral discomfort and will undergo an MRI, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

A strain in the same right pectoral kept Souza out of action from March 21 through May 4. Souza indicated he didn't think this was as bad as the first injury, but it's still worrying that the issue is flaring up merely two weeks after his return to action. The Diamondbacks will likely delay a decision on whether or not he will go on the disabled list until the results of Saturday's MRI come back.