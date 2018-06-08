Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: To resume hitting Saturday
Souza (pectoral) will participate in live hitting against Robbie Ray and Jorge De La Rosa on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
This will be the first time that Souza will take some swings after landing on the disabled list May 22 due to a pectoral injury. The outfielder is anticipated to need a couple more weeks to get back into game shape, though the club has yet to describe a target date for his return.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Still dealing with pectoral swelling•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Scheduled for examination Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Still idle with pectoral strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Heads to DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Dealing with minor pectoral strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...