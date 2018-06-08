Souza (pectoral) will participate in live hitting against Robbie Ray and Jorge De La Rosa on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This will be the first time that Souza will take some swings after landing on the disabled list May 22 due to a pectoral injury. The outfielder is anticipated to need a couple more weeks to get back into game shape, though the club has yet to describe a target date for his return.