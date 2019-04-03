Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Undergoes surgery
Souza (knee) underwent his scheduled surgery Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo didn't offer much in terms of a timeline other than that Souza will not play in 2019. "Everything went perfectly fine, just the way it was anticipated," Lovullo said. "The doctor saw exactly what the MRI showed, all the necessary repairs were made and we feel like he's going to start to come out the other end starting today."
