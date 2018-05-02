Manager Torey Lovullo appeared optimistic Tuesday that Souza (pectoral) could return by this weekend's series against the Astros, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Souza's recovery appears to have been fast-tracked over the last few days, as he appears to have made significant progress since only beginning to throw from 70 feet Saturday. The 29-year-old has been playing in extended spring training games and could skip a minor-league rehab assignment if he is indeed activated for this weekend against Houston.