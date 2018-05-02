Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Weekend return possible
Manager Torey Lovullo appeared optimistic Tuesday that Souza (pectoral) could return by this weekend's series against the Astros, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Souza's recovery appears to have been fast-tracked over the last few days, as he appears to have made significant progress since only beginning to throw from 70 feet Saturday. The 29-year-old has been playing in extended spring training games and could skip a minor-league rehab assignment if he is indeed activated for this weekend against Houston.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Nearing potential return•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Extends throwing distance to 110 feet•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Throwing from 70 feet•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to resume throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Won't rush into throwing exercises•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Set to resume activities Monday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...