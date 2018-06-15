Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Will throw, take live BP Friday
Souza (pectoral) will continue throwing and take live batting practice Friday, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
The outfielder threw Wednesday and will ramp up the intensity of his baseball workouts heading into the weekend. Sidelined since May 22, Souza could return within the next two weeks if things go smoothly in his exercises and rehab outings.
