Souza (pectoral) is expected to progress through hitting drills quickly, but will patiently ease into throwing work, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

The Diamondbacks plan on aggressively moving Souza through hitting drills so that he'll be ready to face live pitching soon. However, the opposite approach will be taken with throwing. Souza was recently shut down after experiencing soreness during an extended spring training game, so the team will make an effort to prevent him from incurring any additional setbacks. Until Souza returns to full health, look for Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings to share time in right field.