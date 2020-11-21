Fairchild was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Friday.

Fairchild was dealt from the Reds to the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline in 2020, and he'll be shielded from the Rule 5 draft as part of the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old could make his major-league at some point in 2020 if he continues to progress.

