Fairchild was called up from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Fairchild returned from a hamstring injury in late June after missing over a month. He's performed excellently at the plate since being activated from Reno's injured list, going 11-for-26 with five homers and 13 RBI. He'll look to carry that hot streak with him to Arizona, where he could make his major-league debut in the coming days.