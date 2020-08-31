Fairchild was traded from Cincinnati to Arizona along with Josh VanMeter in exchange for Archie Bradley, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

One of the Reds' top prospects, Fairchild logged a 142 wRC+ at Double-A last season, albeit as a 23-year-old. He could be big-league ready sometime next season and is capable of handling all three outfield spots. He has average or better raw power and above-average speed. Fairchild walked (10.6 BB%) almost as much as he struck out (12.8 K%) last year at Double-A.