The Diamondbacks optioned Fairchild to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Arizona thought enough of Fairchild's long-term potential to add him to the 40-man roster and protect him from the Rule 5 draft this offseason, but he wasn't a serious candidate to break camp with the big club. The outfielder is expected to spend most of the season at Reno after he provided a .824 OPS in his 179 plate appearances at the Double-A level during the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Dealt to Arizona•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Invited to summer camp•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Power and speed despite poor AVG•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Attending big-league camp•
-
Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Promoted to High-A•