Fairchild started in center field and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Rockies.
Fairchild was called up earlier this week and is making his first tour at the major-league level. Thursday was his third appearance and first start in the show. The eventual return of Ketel Marte (hamstring) will add another blocker to playing time for Fairchild.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Called up Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Placed on minor-league IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Goes to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Dealt to Arizona•