Fairchild was placed on the 7-day injured list with a hamstring injury Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Fairchild was sent to the minors in mid-March and slashed .263/.333/.421 with a home run, six runs, five RBI and two stolen bases across 10 games with Triple-A Reno. It's not yet clear how much time the 25-year-old will miss due to his injury.
