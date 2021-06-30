Triple-A Reno activated Fairchild (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Saturday. He's played in three games for the affiliate since then, going 4-for-11 with two home runs, a double, two walks, seven RBI and three runs.

Fairchild hasn't needed any time to shake off the rust after a hamstring strain kept him on the shelf for more than five weeks. The 25-year-old outfielder has been excellent over his 13 games with Reno this season, posting a .915 OPS while striking out in only 14.5 percent of his 55 plate appearances.