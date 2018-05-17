Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Blanks Brewers in long relief
McFarland covered 2.2 scoreless innings in long relief during the Diamondbacks' 8-2 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. He gave up a walk and a hit and struck out one.
McFarland retired eight of the 10 batters he faced in an efficient 40 pitches, sparing Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo from having to overwork his relief corps in the blowout loss. With a 1.46 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 12.1 innings in his last five appearances, McFarland has been exceptional in long relief of late, though most of his work has come with the outcome of the game already decided. With Robbie Ray (oblique) still on the mend and seemingly unlikely to return by the end of the month, McFarland could get the opportunity to temporarily fill the final spot in Arizona's five-man rotation. The Diamondbacks will next require a fifth starter Tuesday in Milwaukee, so if McFarland goes unused out of the bullpen in the three-game series with the Mets over the weekend, he might be the top candidate to replace Ray.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Picks up win in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Option to replace Ray•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Languishes in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Tosses four scoreless innings, gets win•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Charged with run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Claims final bullpen vacancy•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...