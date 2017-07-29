Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Called upon for long relief Friday
McFarland (4-3) was on the losing end in long relief in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Cardinals, tossing 3.2 innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits. He struck out one batter in the outing.
After Robbie Ray took an 108 mile-per-hour line drive to the head in the second inning, McFarland was called upon from the bullpen and did a commendable job in getting the Diamondbacks through the middle innings. An error by Daniel Descalso to lead off the sixth inning proved costly, however, as it allowed Tommy Pham to reach base and ultimately come around to score on a Jedd Gyorko single. Ray isn't certain to be available for his next scheduled start August 3 against the Cubs, but the Diamondbacks would probably go with Triple-A Reno starter Anthony Banda to temporarily enter the rotation rather than having McFarland make a spot start if Ray is forced to the disabled list.
