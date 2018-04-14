Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Charged with run in relief
McFarland retired one of the three batters he faced and was charged with an earned run in the Diamondbacks' 8-7 win over the Dodgers on Friday.
Making just his third appearance of the season and first in 10 days, McFarland was unable to clean up the mess created by starter Zack Greinke in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Greinke was pulled with one out and runners on second and third, McFarland stepped in and generated a groundout, but allowed a pair of run-scoring singles before getting the hook. While both runs went on Greinke's ledger, McFarland was charged for his own run after Archie Bradley let in a run prior to notching the final out of the frame. McFarland will continue to function as a long-relief option for the Diamondbacks, but his workload will likely remain light with the team's rotation members having failed to reach the sixth inning just once in 2018.
