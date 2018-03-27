Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Claims final bullpen vacancy
McFarland appears to have won a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen after the team reassigned Michael Blazek and Kris Medlen to minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The three pitchers were vying for one spot in the bullpen as a long reliever, but McFarland was able to hold his competitors at bay after yielding only three earned runs while generating plenty of groundballs over his nine Cactus League innings. McFarland will be the third lefty in the Diamondbacks' bullpen with Andrew Chafin and Jorge De La Rosa on tap to handle the higher-leverage situational work.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Returns to Arizona•
-
T.J. McFarland: Non-tendered by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Submits clean seventh inning•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Mops up in Thursday's victory•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Overwhelmed by Twins•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...