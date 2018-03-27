McFarland appears to have won a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen after the team reassigned Michael Blazek and Kris Medlen to minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The three pitchers were vying for one spot in the bullpen as a long reliever, but McFarland was able to hold his competitors at bay after yielding only three earned runs while generating plenty of groundballs over his nine Cactus League innings. McFarland will be the third lefty in the Diamondbacks' bullpen with Andrew Chafin and Jorge De La Rosa on tap to handle the higher-leverage situational work.