Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Closes out eighth inning
McFarland retired two of the three hitters he faced Monday in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Phillies in 14 innings.
McFarland stepped in relief of starter Zack Godley in the top of the eighth inning with one out and a runner on first base. After striking out Nick Williams in a lefty-on-lefty matchup, McFarland walked the next hitter before inducing an inning-ending groundout. The lefty has now allowed just two earned runs over his last 16 appearances, translating to a 0.76 ERA over that stretch.
