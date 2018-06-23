Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Converts extra-innings save
McFarland pitched a scoreless inning and recorded the save Friday in the Diamondbacks' extra-innings victory.
Brad Boxberger had blown the save in the 11th, but after Arizona grabbed a 12-1 lead in the 13th, McFarland faced the minimum in the bottom half to wrap up the marathon. Despite McFarland's sparkling 2.12 ERA, getting these high-leverage spots will not be a frequent occurrence moving forward for the southpaw, who doesn't have a single hold this year and is saved for matchup and mop-up duty in normal games.
