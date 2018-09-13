McFarland is battling elbow inflammation and was sent back to Arizona prior to Thursday's game against the Rockies. He's expected to rejoin the team this weekend in Houston, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

McFarland will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine if there's any significant damage in his elbow, though there doesn't appear to be too much concern since the club is anticipating him back in the fold this weekend. His last appearance came Saturday versus Atlanta so he's likely been nursing this injury throughout the week.