Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Dealing with shoulder inflammation
McFarland will stop throwing for a few days due to left shoulder inflammation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the injury but McFarland will nonetheless step away for a couple days. The 29-year-old had a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB across 72 innings for the Diamondbacks last season.
