McFarland's MRI on Friday detected a bone spur in his left elbow. He will resume playing catch immediately since the injury cannot be damaged any further, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

McFarland is hopeful that he will be able to return to action soon, though it's unclear as to how much time he will require to build the arm back to speed after suffering the injury last weekend. On the year, he's logged a 2.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP and should return to high-leverage role upon his return.