McFarland gave up one hit -- a solo home run -- over 1.1 innings in relief in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals.

With a 2.64 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 30.2 innings this season, McFarland has been serviceable as a long man out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks, but he's shown some cracks of late. He's given up at least one run in three of his last four appearances, which won't help his case for seeing more usage in higher-leverage spots.