Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Gives up solo homer Sunday
McFarland gave up one hit -- a solo home run -- over 1.1 innings in relief in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals.
With a 2.64 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 30.2 innings this season, McFarland has been serviceable as a long man out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks, but he's shown some cracks of late. He's given up at least one run in three of his last four appearances, which won't help his case for seeing more usage in higher-leverage spots.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Unable to save day Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Closes out win with two scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Picks up win in extra innings•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Comes off DL on Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Could be activated Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Set for DL stint•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...