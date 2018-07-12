Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Goes on disabled list
McFarland was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday due to a left neck strain.
McFarland will be eligible to return from the shelf against the Rockies on July 22. The reliever suffered this injury during Wednesday's game, as he exited the contest after facing just two batters. In his place, Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Exits with neck tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Works four scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Converts extra-innings save•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Hurt by long ball Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Blanks Brewers in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Picks up win in extras•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...