McFarland was tagged for two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of relief in Monday's 10-3 loss to the Giants.

After yielding only two home runs over his first 35.1 innings of the season, McFarland has now served up long balls in back-to-back appearances, with Nick Hundley taking the lefty deep in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the finishing touches on the Giants' blowout win. Despite the cracks he has shown of late, McFarland has been solid on the whole as a long man out of the Arizona bullpen this season,posting a 2.37 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while working mostly in low-leverage spots.