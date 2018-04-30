McFarland covered 4.2 innings of long relief in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out one of the 22 batters he faced.

With starter Robbie Ray departing midway through the second inning with a right oblique strain, McFarland was called upon from the bullpen on short notice to offer relief. The lack of prep time prior to entering the contest likely hurt McFarland, who saw his nine-inning scoreless streak come to a swift end when he allowed a solo home run to Matt Wieters, the first batter he faced. McFarland settled down over his final three innings, but he was ultimately saddled with loss after the Arizona offense couldn't get much going against the Washington pitching staff. It seems likely that the Diamondbacks will require a replacement for Ray the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Friday against the Astros, but McFarland seems unlikely to warrant any serious consideration for a spot start.