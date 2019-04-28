McFarland (shoulder) is scheduled to throw 50 pitches over two-to-three innings Monday for Triple-A Reno, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

This will be McFarland's fourth outing while on rehab. Manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn't sure whether the left-hander will need another rehab outing after Monday's appearance. McFarland has allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings with the Aces.