Diamondbacks' T.J. McFarland: Option to replace Ray
McFarland is an option to replace Robbie Ray (oblique) in the starting rotation, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Ray landed on the disabled list with a Grade 2 oblique strain Monday. McFarland has been solid as a long reliever this season, compiling a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings (eight appearances), so there's a chance manager Torey Lovullo shifts him to a starting role until Ray is ready to return. The Diamondbacks could also opt to turn to their farm if they want to keep McFarland in long-relief role.
