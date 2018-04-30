McFarland is an option to replace Robbie Ray (oblique) in the starting rotation, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Ray landed on the disabled list with a Grade 2 oblique strain Monday. McFarland has been solid as a long reliever this season, compiling a 2.25 ERA across 16 innings (eight appearances), so there's a chance manager Torey Lovullo shifts him to a starting role until Ray is ready to return. The Diamondbacks could also opt to turn to their farm if they want to keep McFarland in long-relief role.