McFarland (4-5) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks while recording just a single out during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

This was McFarland's first start of the season, and he entered with a 10.45 ERA through six relief appearances in August, so Sunday's poor outing shouldn't be overly surprising. Still, it's pretty rare for a starter to fail to pitch out of the first inning. McFarland projects to return to the bullpen, and if he's scheduled for a spot start in the future, fantasy expectations should be kept in check.

